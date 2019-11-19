British musical giants Coldplay have chosen the Otago Daily Times of all the world's media outlets to reveal lyrics to their new album.

Readers would have noticed 15 cryptic advertisements in today's newspaper including lyrics such as "Lord when I'm broken and I'm in need, feel that ocean swallowing me''.

They feature religious allusions and several contain passages in the Persian language of Farsi.

For those of you in the Dunedin area of New Zealand, you can find the lyrics to all of the songs from Everyday Life (out Friday) in Tuesday’s edition of the Otago Daily Times. There’s an excellent article on Buenos Aires’ nightlife next to the Èkó lyrics on p17. PH pic.twitter.com/A1oG7hrRSZ — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) November 18, 2019

Many of the advertisements outline the accompanying chords for the songs.

Coldplay revealed to their 23.7 million Twitter fans yesterday afternoon that anyone in the "Dunedin area of New Zealand'' could find the lyrics to all the songs from their upcoming album in today's edition of the ODT.

"The album Everyday Life will be released on Friday".

A Warner Music NZ spokeswoman said the ODT was the only newspaper in the world to feature the lyrics to the 15 songs.

The newspaper was also one of a few internationally to feature the album's track listing on October 24th, "spotted by eagle-eyed fans in their classified section'', she said.

"Coldplay have not announced any future tour plans to New Zealand as yet, but we'll let you know if anything changes.''

Questions about why the paper was chosen above any other in the world were referred to Warner Music's United Kingdom office, which could not respond today.