Disney+ has launched in New Zealand today bringing with it more than 600 movies an 7000 television episodes spanning the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic slates.
Disney's chairman and CEO Robert A. Iger called it an "historic moment" which "marks a new era of innovation and creativity".
But for the every day punter, what really matters is what you're going to get for your $9.99 a month - and whether it's worth it.
So without further ado, here's a taste of what's on the platform so you can decide whether to sign up today or not.
ORIGINAL CONTENT:
The Mandalorian - the world's first live-action Star Wars series
The live action Lady and the Tramp
Christmas comedy Noelle
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Marvel's Hero Project
Encore!
The Imagineering Story
Pixar IRL
Disney Family Sundays
And animated short film collections SparkShorts and Forky Asks A Question
ANIMATED CLASSICS:
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Beauty and the Beast
Pinocchio
Bambi
The Lion King
Lady and The Tramp
Peter Pan
The Little Mermaid
Cinderella
(And more)
TV:
Disney+ comes equippe with all 29 seasons of The Simpsons, as well as thousands of episodes of Disney Channel and Disney Junior series and movies like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Kim Possible, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, High School Musical and Camp Rock.
It'll also have more than 400 episodes and features from National Geographic, including the award-winning documentary Free Solo and Science Fair, and the headline-making Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.
After launch, most new series episodes will drop on Fridays at 9.01pm, as of November 22.
MARVEL:
Avengers: Endgame
Captain America: Civil War
Guardians of the Galaxy
The Avengers
Iron Man 3
Doctor Strange
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Captain Marvel
Iron Man
Thor: The Dark World
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Iron Man 2
Thor
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Captain America: The First Avenger
Avengers: Infinity War
Ant-Man
AntMan and the Wasp
Black Panther
PLUS: Marvel TV series from the 1970s to present day including X-Men and SpiderMan.
Interestingly though, Thor: Ragnarok - despite being made by New Zealand director Taika Waititi - is only available in Australia for the time being.
18 PIXAR MOVIES INCLUDING:
Wall-E
Up
Monsters Inc
Finding Nemo
The Incredibles
Toy Story
Inside Out
Brave
PLUS: Shorts like Bao and Sanjay's Super Team
STAR WARS:
All six of the original Star Wars films
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Solo
PLUS: By the end of 2020, the entire Skywalker saga will be available.
PERKS:
You can have up to four streams going at the same time
Unlimited ownloads on up to ten devices
You can have up to seven different profiles
Parents can create kids profiles to control access to age-appropriate content
You can use Disney+ online, on iOS and Android (including Android TVs), AppleTV, Chromecast, PS4 and Xbox One.