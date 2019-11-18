Disney+ has launched in New Zealand today bringing with it more than 600 movies an 7000 television episodes spanning the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic slates.

Disney's chairman and CEO Robert A. Iger called it an "historic moment" which "marks a new era of innovation and creativity".

But for the every day punter, what really matters is what you're going to get for your $9.99 a month - and whether it's worth it.

So without further ado, here's a taste of what's on the platform so you can decide whether to sign up today or not.

ORIGINAL CONTENT:



The Mandalorian - the world's first live-action Star Wars series

The live action Lady and the Tramp

Christmas comedy Noelle

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Marvel's Hero Project

Encore!

The Imagineering Story

Pixar IRL

Disney Family Sundays

And animated short film collections SparkShorts and Forky Asks A Question

ANIMATED CLASSICS:



Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Beauty and the Beast

Pinocchio

Bambi

The Lion King

Lady and The Tramp

Peter Pan

The Little Mermaid

Cinderella

(And more)

TV:



Disney+ comes equippe with all 29 seasons of The Simpsons, as well as thousands of episodes of Disney Channel and Disney Junior series and movies like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Kim Possible, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, High School Musical and Camp Rock.

It'll also have more than 400 episodes and features from National Geographic, including the award-winning documentary Free Solo and Science Fair, and the headline-making Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.

After launch, most new series episodes will drop on Fridays at 9.01pm, as of November 22.

MARVEL:



Avengers: Endgame

Captain America: Civil War

Guardians of the Galaxy

The Avengers

Iron Man 3

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Iron Man 2

Thor

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Captain America: The First Avenger

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man

AntMan and the Wasp

Black Panther

PLUS: Marvel TV series from the 1970s to present day including X-Men and SpiderMan.

Interestingly though, Thor: Ragnarok - despite being made by New Zealand director Taika Waititi - is only available in Australia for the time being.

18 PIXAR MOVIES INCLUDING:



Wall-E

Up

Monsters Inc

Finding Nemo

The Incredibles

Toy Story

Inside Out

Brave

PLUS: Shorts like Bao and Sanjay's Super Team

STAR WARS:



All six of the original Star Wars films

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo

PLUS: By the end of 2020, the entire Skywalker saga will be available.

PERKS:



You can have up to four streams going at the same time

Unlimited ownloads on up to ten devices

You can have up to seven different profiles

Parents can create kids profiles to control access to age-appropriate content

You can use Disney+ online, on iOS and Android (including Android TVs), AppleTV, Chromecast, PS4 and Xbox One.