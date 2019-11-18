Historical insults that should make a comeback

Slugabed (c1592-1917): A lazy person who stays in bed late.

Poltroon (c1529-1938): An utter coward.

Mooncalf (c1614-1912): A foolish person.

Quidnunc (c1709-1905): An inquisitive, gossipy person.

Advertisement

Sciolist (c1816-1949): A person who pretends to be knowledgeable.

Otiose (c1795-1897): A lazy or slothful person.

(Research by Readly)

Phone situation

A Westmere reader loves that his pay monthly mobile plan allows him to call anyone in NZ or Australia, on mobile or landline, for nothing (always provided he has enough minutes accrued). He can also call his wife when she is in Australia, for nothing. But receiving the call costs her 10c a minute. What is wrong with this picture? They must have struck deals with other carriers to get him the free calls to their customers. Can't they make a deal with themselves? Incidentally, diligent searches of the carrier's website could not find anywhere that this charging regime is disclosed.

Magic of television used on bike boxes

Photo / Supplied

Bike retailer Vanmoof sell 80 per cent of their bikes online but they noticed that a lot of the bikes they shipped to customers arrived damaged. Figuring that package handlers would be more gentle if they thought they were moving fragile electronics, they started printing an illustration of a flatscreen TV on their packaging. Overnight their shipping damages dropped by 70-80 per cent.

Strange but true

1. In April, Switzerland decided to stop stockpiling coffee because it is "not essential to survival". Due to public outcry, they have been forced to reconsider.

2. Soul Asylum's music video for Runaway Train, which showcased images of missing teenagers, led to 21 of them being found.

3. There are fewer women running FTSE 100 companies than there are men called Stephen running FTSE 100 companies.