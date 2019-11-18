Historical insults that should make a comeback

Slugabed (c1592-1917): A lazy person who stays in bed late.

Poltroon (c1529-1938): An utter coward.

Mooncalf (c1614-1912): A foolish person.

Quidnunc (c1709-1905): An inquisitive, gossipy person.

Sciolist (c1816-1949): A person who pretends to be knowledgeable.

Otiose (c1795-1897): A lazy or slothful person.

Phone situation

A Westmere reader loves that his pay monthly mobile plan allows him to call anyone in NZ or Australia, on mobile or landline, for nothing (always provided he has enough minutes accrued). He can also call his wife when she is in Australia, for nothing. But

Magic of television used on bike boxes

Strange but true

