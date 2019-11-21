It might seem like the most enviable position imaginable for a mother of two girls, aged 4 and 6, to find herself the star of a Disney blockbuster franchise featuring sisters, a princess and a queen. But Kristen Bell, who voices the adored Princess Anna in the Frozen franchise, says otherwise.

"My kids will be watching the Frozen video while I'll be cooking dinner, and I'll hear First Time in Forever [a track from the 2013 hit], and I'll sing along with it from the kitchen, and they'll yell out, 'Mum!'"

"They don't care for me interrupting their Frozen video.

