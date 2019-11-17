Sir Elton John's New Zealand tour in February is set to be the last chance to see the legendary performer tour here and now fans have another chance to see him live.

New seats for the legendary artist's shows at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium and Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium, with prices starting at $99.

A third Auckland show was recently added to the tour to meet demand.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has six dates across the country, with one show in Dunedin on February 4, two shows at Hawkes Bay's Mission Estate Winery before the tour concludes with three shows at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium.

Tickets for the Rocketman singer's Australian and New Zealand tour dates went on sale this February, and over half a million tickets have been snapped up by fans eager to see Elton John on his farewell tour.

The two Hawkes Bay shows have completely sold out.

The musician is excited to return to New Zealand.

"New Zealand, I can't wait to be with you again," said Sir Elton. "Your audiences have always been generous towards me, and I know that this final tour will be the most memorable ever."

The tour promises an intimate and personal glimpse into Elton John's life as he performs his collection of greatest hits, and it features brand new stage production and a Gucci designed tour wardrobe.

Fans can snap up the new tickets from 9am on Friday November 22 via Ticketmaster.