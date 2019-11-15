Earlier this week it was announced that the no-holds barred comedian Ricky Gervais will host - or should that be roast? - the Golden Globes for a record fifth time in January.

His sharp digs and savage burns aimed at Hollywood's biggest stars has earned him both praise and criticism in previous years.

In a statement Gervais said, "Once again, they've made me an offer I can't refuse. But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening."



READ MORE:

• Ricky Gervais on his new show Afterlife

• Ricky Gervais hits back after 'dead baby' joke criticism

• Ricky Gervais: 'It doesn't matter why you're laughing'

• Ricky Gervais not sorry for Caitlyn Jenner joke

Advertisement

Gervais last hosted the awards in 2016. Last year's ceremony saw comedian Andy Samberg and actress Sandra Oh behind the mic.



In anticipation of his hosting duty next year we took a look back at some of Gervais' harshest, most offensive and funny jokes from past Golden Globes.

"One publication said me hosting would mean some film stars would stay away for fear of being made fun of. As if film stars would stay away from a chance of getting a Golden Globe — particularly if their film company has already paid for it."

"I'm going to be nice tonight. I've changed — not as much as Bruce Jenner. Obviously. Now Caitlyn Jenner, of course. What a year she's had! She became a role model for trans-people everywhere, showing great bravery in breaking down barriers and destroying stereotypes. She didn't do a lot for women drivers. But you can't have everything, can ya? Not at the same time."

"Looking at all the wonderful faces here today reminds me of the great work that's been done this year … by cosmetic surgeons."

"Of course woman should be paid the same as men for doing the same job. And I'd like to say now, I'm being paid exactly the same as [what Tina Fey and Amy Poehler received] last year. No, I know there were two of them, but it's not my fault if they want to share the money, is it? That's their stupid fault. It's funny because it's true."

"Actors aren't just loved here in Hollywood, they are loved the world over. You could be in the third world and get a glimpse of a Hollywood star and it could make you feel a little bit better. You could be a little Asian child with no possessions and no money. But you could see a picture of Angelina Jolie and you'd think, 'Mummy!'"



"I want to say something nice about Mel Gibson before he comes out. So here goes: I'd rather have a drink with him in his hotel room tonight than Bill Cosby."

Advertisement

"There were a lot of big films that didn't get nominated. Nothing for Sex and the City 2. I was sure the Golden Globes for special effects would go to the team that airbrushed that poster."

"I hope I haven't offended anyone. It's not my fault. I like a drink as much as the next man. Unless the next man is Mel Gibson."

"It's going to be a night of partying and heavy drinking, or as Charlie Sheen calls it: Breakfast."