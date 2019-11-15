A bombshell report this week claims Matthew Perry has "always been in love" with Friends co-star Courteney Cox, ever since they met on the 90s sitcom.

The report claims the star, now 50, still "can't get over" his infatuation for Cox, who played his wife on the show.

A confidential source told Us Weekly the actor, who played Chandler Bing, is still in love with Cox, who played Monica Geller.

"Matthew's always been in love with her," the source said.

"Matthew has never fully been able to get over her."

The pair met for lunch last week and Cox shared a selfie of them together, with the caption: "Could I BE any happier? #realfriends".

She is currently dating Northern Irish rocker Johnny McDaid.

Rumours of a Friends reunion special have also been circulating lately, with the six main cast members reportedly in discussions with producers.

HBO Max, which owns the rights to the show, and original producers Warner Bros Television have refused to comment on the claims.

