Art metal outfit Tool have announced that they are on their way to play one show in Auckland next year.

The good news is that fans won't have to wait long to see the hard rocking Californians perform. The even better news is that the concert doesn't fall on a school night.

Rock on!



The band will take to the Spark Arena stage on Friday, 28 February, 2020. Tickets for their single New Zealand show go onsale next Friday, 22 November, at 2pm.



This will be Tool's first visit to these shores in six years. They are touring their acclaimed new album, their fifth, Fear Inoculum, which came a whopping 13 years after their fourth album 10,000 Days.

The show promises to be both musically and visually heavy, with overseas reviewers being left in awe by the lasers, lights and videos which play throughout and pummels the audience with "provocative" visuals highlighting many of the band's preoccupations, like fetuses, aliens, skeletons, emaciated figures and other such pleasantry.