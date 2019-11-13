Kiwi fans of TV phenomenon The Chase will be on high alert for the next week.

Chaser Shaun "The Dark Destroyer" Wallace is in New Zealand for a packed programme of events.

Wallace arrived at 10.40am today and was greeted by numerous fans at Auckland Airport.

Rod de Lisle commented on Facebook video: "He got a better reception than the All Blacks. To be fair if they had him in the ABs we might've won. Is there a position in the back line called the 'chaser'? (I think there is in Bullrush)."

His hosts - Believe It Or Not quiz nights replied: "Just read this to Shaun, he loved it!!!"

The Chase has a huge audience in New Zealand with more than 400,000 viewers on average watching the show on TVNZ 1 every night.

Wallace's main engagement is the 20th annual Believe It Or Not pub quiz champs, at Alexandra Park in Auckland's Greenlane on November 23.

He will also be hosting a string of charity events and hosting quizzes all over New Zealand.

Dunedin, Palmerston North, Whangarei, Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland are all on his itinerary, for Q&A evenings and local quiz events.

Up to 80 teams of eight will battle it out for the prestigious Believe It Or Not national title. One round, "The Best of Shaun Wallace" will feature questions hand-picked by the man himself.