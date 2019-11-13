Australian actor Russell Crowe says he is "overall very lucky" after a couple of buildings were lost due to bushfire on his expansive multimillion-dollar property in New South Wales.

But with a number of out-of-control blazes still ravaging the region, the actor added "so far".

"Chapel roof scorched. Deepest thanks to everyone on the ground," he tweeted on Wednesday morning.

The flames licked at the side of one building on the property. Photo / Twitter

"Some fires still burning and we are out of water. No livestock deaths to date. Horses OK.

"Let the chickens out and they are back, warm worms for breakfast!"

Crowe owns 400 hectares of land around Nana Glen, inland and northwest of Coffs Harbour, news.com.au reports.

Yesterday, his distraught neighbour Debbie Waldon told Seven News through tears: "I'm angry because our friend's house is there burning and all the trucks go to Russell Crowe's. What about normal everyday people?"

Firefighters managed to save a home just 2.5km from the actor's house. However the NSW Rural Fire Service has rubbished claims the Gladiator star received preferential treatment.

The scorched chapel roof. Photo / Twitter

"Firefighters are not aware of whose homes they are being sent to – aerial crews wouldn't be aware of whose property they are going to either," a spokesman told Daily Mail Australia.

"Crews are dispatched on priority of jobs and the properties that need it the most, we are not aware of who owns the properties."

Crowe tweeted about the bushfires in the early hours of this morning, saying he was not in Australia but his family was safe.

The NSW RFS had issued an Emergency warning for the Liberation Trail fire which covers Coutts Crossing, Coramba, Nana Glen and Glenreagh Areas but by Wednesday morning that had been downgraded to Watch and Act.

Earlier, fans had been reaching out to Crowe on Twitter about the bushfire.

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday urging fellow Australian country musician Troy Casser-Daley to download the NSW Rural Fire Service app after the singer revealed his mother was evacuating to Grafton, in the Northern Rivers region of NSW, "as a precaution".

"What's the best way to be updated down that way @NSWRFS please?" Casser-Dalley asked his followers.

"Get the app mate. It's very helpful," Crowe responded.

Russell Crowe said the property was out of water. Photo / Twitter

"Hope your place is safe. Kindest thoughts and prayers for all threatened by bushfires," one wrote.

Another asked if Crowe had relocated his family and animals, and one fan urged him to "be safe, please" if he was in the area.

"Just saw the warning for Nana Glen, stay safe Russ x," another follower said.

"Get out now Russ … just mentioned Nana Glen on Skynews evacuate."

Crowe first bought an area of land in the North Coast hamlet of Nana Glen back in 1999.

He then expanded his portfolio with a further nine surrounding lots that span hundreds of hectares across the region.

According to The Daily Telegraph, since his initial countryside purchase of the A$750,000 Nana Glen Ranch, Crowe has shelled out about A$5 million for a total of 400 hectares including in Nymboida, another area affected by fires.