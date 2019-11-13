The American launch of Disney's long awaited streaming service Disney+ has been plagued with multiple day one problems, earning it a D-Minus grade from many early adopters.

However those that could log in have been revelling in nostalgic bliss as they seek out the more obscure titles tucked away in the menu screens.

Enthusiastic subscribers flocked to the service, which is home to fan favourite franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and Disney's own formidable catalogue of classics, only to be frustrated by multiple tech problems.

Beset by a range of issues some people could not log in at all, others could not access specific content while others found the service to be incompatible with their streaming devices.

People have taken to social media to report that calls to the Disney customer service hotline has kept them on hold for over two hours before abruptly hanging up on them.

The launch has proven so problematic it has even earned its own hashtag, #disneyfail, which people are using to vent.

My favorite shows so far on @disneyplus are Error Code 41 and Error Code 42.#DisneyPlus #DisneyFail — James Monical (@jwmonicalKSTP) November 12, 2019

I can't log in and the support line just hung up on me. #disneyfail #refund — David Tusick (@dtusick) November 12, 2019

Fail. Paid for 3 year subscription months ago. Can’t even login today! #DisneyPlus #disneyfail

Yea, Netflix won the streaming wars before they even started. — Eric Miller 🌁 (@eMiller_EV) November 12, 2019

I was on hold for 2 and a half hours. Then an automated voice came up and says "we cannot take your call at this time" and hangs up on me. I was waiting patiently. #DisneyFail #TerribleCustomerService #Refund — Annette Rodriguez (@netters1983) November 12, 2019



Disney issued a statement blaming unexpectedly high demand for the problems and their official Twitter account tweeted that they were working to "quickly resolve the current user issue".

The demand for #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations. We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2019



However, other users have had nothing but a magical experience with Disney+, with the service enjoying an outpouring of nostalgic love from adult viewers who really, really love its catalogue of modern shows and old classics.

Me logging into my Disney Plus account today pic.twitter.com/KUsBmJmPXz — Adulting (@aduItprobs) November 13, 2019

So excited for new #DisneyPlus. Can’t wait to binge five seasons of Boy Meets World. #BenSavage pic.twitter.com/ZGv5Od9AHo — Howard Fremeth (@HowardFremeth) November 13, 2019

The greatest character on #DisneyPlus and it ain’t close. pic.twitter.com/cdAjEpdEW2 — Zach Bloxham (@zblox) November 13, 2019

Literally all I’ve done today is watch #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/xdjcEBJFci — Jillian Smalley (@_jilliansmalley) November 13, 2019

Thank you Disney for letting me watch all of these



These were my childhood 💛#DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/SMxIPTdDxp — Luke Scales🍋🌈 (@Yurshi_kun25) November 13, 2019



Disney+ launches in Aotearoa on Tuesday, November 19.