COMMENT:

There's a dangerous trend becoming more apparent than ever in Hollywood and that's an aversion to new blood.

On Wednesday, Disney+ entered the streaming market in the US - it hits our shores on Tuesday - bolstered by the promise of new content, but secured by its legacy, because only with a catalogue of classics and already-established franchises can you go up against the monster that is Netflix with as much confidence as Disney+ swung in with.

Even a new release like the highly-anticipated Mandalorian series stands on the shoulders of the Star Wars franchise which came before it,

