Johnny Depp fans have amassed 35,000 signatures on a petition to have Amber Heard cut as the lead actress in Aquaman 2.

Depp's legion of supporters describe Heard as a "domestic abuser" as the pair continue their legal stoush after the demise of their turbulent marriage.

READ MORE:

• Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard of abusing multiple ex-girlfriends and her former wife

• How did it come to this? The downfall of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

• Johnny Depp might be fired from film after fresh abuse allegations from Amber Heard

• Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of being unfaithful with Elon Musk

Both have accused the other of physical abuse, which began in 2016 when People magazine published a photo of Heard's battered face, amid claims she "endured excessive emotional, verbal and physical abuse" during their 18-month marriage.

Advertisement

Depp countered with his own accounts of physical abuse allegedly suffered at the hands of the 33-year-old actress and model.

In July, a photograph surfaced showing the 56-year-old lying on a stretcher sporting a bandaged finger and a mark on his cheek that was allegedly caused by Heard burning him with a lit cigarette.

The petition 'Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2' claims she left her former husband "scarred for life" and implores DC Entertainment to wipe her from the film's cast.

"They must not ignore the suffering of Heard's victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser," the petition reads.

"Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry.

"Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2."

Aquaman 2 reunites lead actor Jason Momoa and director James Wan and is scheduled to land in cinemas in December 2022.