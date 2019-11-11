Kiwi entertainment producer Nigel Godfrey takes us on a behind-the-scenes look at the new production of Les Misérables, which is now on at Auckland's Civic Theatre.

Director Grant Meese is tasked with bringing the iconic production to life once more for Kiwi audiences, with new staging and reimagined scenery, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Auckland Music Theatre.

"I am thrilled to be doing it," said Meese. "It's a show that I've never been involved with up to now, and I want to do it on a scale that Auckland hasn't seen before."

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including I Dreamed A Dream, On My Own, One Day More and Do You Hear the People Sing this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

At the heart of the story is the epic confrontation between the police inspector Javert, played by Hayden Tee, and James MacKay's Jean Valjean, the brutalised convict whose life is transformed by an un-asked for gesture of mercy.

Victor Hugo's production has been staged in 42 countries, translated into 22 different languages, and in 2004 the Queen had a production staged at Windsor Castle, the first time a musical production had been done in a royal palace.

Les Misérables is running at The Civic until November 30 with tickets available from Ticketmaster.