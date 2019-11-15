HIS DARK MATERIALS (Neon)

A long-awaited adaptation of Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, His Dark Materials is a thrilling drama fit for the whole family.

The story follows Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young orphan, who lives in a parallel universe, in which science, theology and magic are entwined.

Lyra's search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving child abduction, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will Parry (Amir Wilson), a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living - and the dead - in their hands.

Ruth Wilson (The Affair, Luther) also stars as Mrs Coulter, who is somehow connected to the disappearance of children and has plenty of secrets of her own. Streaming now.



THE CROWN (Netflix)

Oscar winner Olivia Colman plays the Queen in The Crown. Photo / Supplied.

The third season of The Crown sees a new guard sweep into Downing St, as Queen Elizabeth (played by Oscar-winner Olivia Colman) and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From Cold War paranoia to the jet-set and the Space Age - the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s - Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.

Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, and Erin Doherty as Princess Anne. Available from Sunday.



GREEN EGGS AND HAM

(Netflix)

Green Eggs and Ham follows opposites Guy and Sam as they venture out on a road trip. Photo / Supplied.

Based on the beloved book by Dr Seuss, the animated series follows opposites (Michael Douglas) Guy-Am-I and Sam-I-Am (Adam Devine) as they embark on a comedic road trip to save an endangered animal from a far off zoo.

Along the way they learn to try new things like hope, friendship and a certain delectable dish.

The unlikely pair also find themselves caring for a Chickeraffe (chicken crossed with a giraffe) and butt heads on more than one occasion.

Produced by Ellen DeGeneres, this adaptation features a star-studded voice cast, which also includes Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan and Daveed Diggs. Streaming now.

THOSE WHO KILL

(Lightbox)

Chloe Sevigny stars as homocide detective Catherine Jensen in Those Who Kill. Photo / Supplied.

Those Who Kill sees Chloe Sevigny (The Act) take on the role of Catherine Jensen, a freshly minted homicide detective who tracks down serial killers.

Jensen's strong-minded approach sees her overstep boundaries while she also enlists the help of Dr Thomas Schaeffer, a forensic psychologist played by James D'Arcy (Agent Carter, Avengers: Endgame), to help in her unrelenting pursuit to solve Pittsburgh's most gruesome murders.

She is also determined to discover the truth behind the disappearance of her brother that she suspects is connected to his stepfather, Judge Howard Burgess.

The 10 episode season is based on the Danish television series Den som dræber. Streaming now.