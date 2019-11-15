HIS DARK MATERIALS (Neon)

A long-awaited adaptation of Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, His Dark Materials is a thrilling drama fit for the whole family.
The story follows Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young orphan, who lives in a parallel universe, in which science, theology and magic are entwined.
Lyra's search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving child abduction, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.
As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will Parry (Amir Wilson), a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.