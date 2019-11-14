Writer/director Harmony Korine - the now-grown enfant terrible who broke out writing the screenplay for the 1995 classic Kids - delivers the ultimate Matthew McConaughey vehicle, a laconically hedonistic party movie in which the Oscar-winning actor embraces his image as a laconic hedonist.

McConaughey plays Moondog, a charismatic Florida layabout who seemingly does nothing but party, drink and smoke a lot of weed. A LOT. After being called home by his wife, Minnie (Isla Fisher), for their daughter's wedding, Moondog faces a personal tragedy that may force him to finally finish a long-promised novel. Or he'll just get wasted again,

