Low-impact clothes course?

A council has been charging adults £15 ($30) to attend a course on "how to wear accessories". The three-hour course run by Northamptonshire County Council's adult learning department offers to teach people how to "understand the impact of accessories" such as socks and handbags. Locals have branded the course "a complete waste of money".

Strange but true ...

1. A family in Italy named Marsili cannot feel pain because of a genetic mutation. Family members can suffer burns and broken bones but feel virtually no discomfort and do not need any sort of anaesthesia during surgery.

2.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lighting up history

Topping up takes its toll

Related articles: