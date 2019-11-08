Kanye West has said he might change his name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a while.

The singer and designer appeared at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival where he made the surprising remark.

"When people say it's crass to call yourself a billionaire, I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y'all understand exactly what it is," he told Fast Company.

This isn't the first outrageous statement West has made in an interview - not by a long shot.

Advertisement

Last year, for example, he said slavery was a choice.

READ MORE:

• Kanye West's new parenting rules since converting to Christianity

• Kanye West's outrageous sex demand of those working on his new album

• Kanye West's former bodyguard dishes on his staggering demands

• Kanye West and James Corden take to the skies for 'Airpool Karaoke', talk faith and West's marriage to Kim Kardashian

And as far as name changes go, this isn't the first one either. In 2009, while promoting his line of sneakers, West said he'd change his name to Martin Louis the King Jr.

The self-proclaimed "greatest artist of all time" has also implied he might run for US president in 2024.