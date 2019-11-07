Kiwi chart-toppers Six60 are today celebrating the release of their new self-titled album.

The album is the group's third full-length record and their North American debut, under a new joint partnership between Epic Records and Los Angeles-based distribution enterprise Human-Re-Sources.

Earlier this week, the five-time New Zealand Music Award winners popped into NZME headquarters to perform the first single from the album, The Greatest, which was released in July.

The hit track along with other singles from the new album, have racked up a combined 10 million-plus streams so far. The Greatest has surpassed 4.5 million Spotify streams, and Please Don't Go and Raining have exceeded the one million mark less than a month after their release.

The Dunedin five-piece are also preparing to launch a full-scale world tour on November 18 at Jaeger in Oslo, Norway. After touring across Europe they will head back Down Under to Australia and return to New Zealand for their sold-out show at Auckland's Western Springs next February.

The new album is set to continue their reign as one of the biggest New Zealand groups ever, after they took home Best Group at the 2018 NZ Music Awards, among five other awards.



The group made history by becoming the first New Zealand act to sell 50,000 tickets to a show at Western Springs, while they also moved an unprecedented one million singles in New Zealand.