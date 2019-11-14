Each week we invite music lovers to share the songs that have soundtracked their lives. This week it's Fat Freddy's Drop star Scott Towers. The iconic Kiwi band's new album, Special Edition Part 1, is out tomorrow.

Everyday I Have the Blues - BB King

My brother was learning the guitar and he had this record in his collection - just amazing playing and arrangements. A few years later I had left school and was playing cover versions of BB King tunes all over the Waikato and Coromandel as part of a (semi) professional rhythm and blues band - those were my first paid gigs and it was a definite improvement on mowing lawns for pocket money.


Freddie Freeloader - Miles Davis

This record came from my father's collection and when I moved to Wellington to study at the jazz school I

