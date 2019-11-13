My first job was ...

delivering newspapers. I got one of those things for the front of my bike to put the newspapers in but it was too heavy for 9-year-old me and I kept spilling them all over the footpath, so I ended up using an old pram I found down by the river.

It taught me ... that the best place to throw away newspapers I couldn't be bothered delivering was in the backyard of the dodgy house on Alexandra St.

My big break came … It feels like I've never had a big break. It's been a long, slow journey to becoming a vaguely recognisable comedian. And everything that I've done that has seemed like a big break, is quickly followed up by having to get up at 6am the next morning to go to work.

The last job I quit was … I left Mediaworks to become a freelancer but I stayed working on Jono and Ben. So I quit on Friday, then came back on Monday, doing pretty much the same job.



The most famous person I've ever met is … Jack Black. I opened for Tenacious D when they were in New Zealand a few years ago now. I was really nervous that the audience would eat me alive like, "Who the f*** is this asshole? Where's his guitar? We want The D!" But Jack came and met me before the show and offered to bring me on stage so the audience accepted me. He was so lovely. I also "met" Giovanni Ribisi. I did one day of work on the set of Avatar, helping a friend with teas and coffees and stuff and at lunch, I was standing in the way of a fridge so Giovanni goes, "Excuse me" and I moved and said, "Sorry." He took a drink out of the fridge and walked away. He was very polite.

The best time I've had on set/on stage was … There are soooo many great times I've had on stage doing comedy - that's why I keep doing it, because it's so fun. The best times have been with Frickin' Dangerous Bro though. Like when I came up with a new line to end a sketch, but didn't tell the other two beforehand, so just threw it at them on the night and they fell over laughing. Making the audience laugh is one thing, but making my friends laugh is the best.

But the worst was … I kept trying a joke about climate change but it bombed every night, so I told the other two that I'd drop it. Then the next night, James decided to do the same climate change joke and it got a really good laugh and I got f***ed off about it and yelled at the audience. I was so angry, but everyone laughed and thought it was funny. So I guess it was all worth it.

My dream role would be … I'm already do it; doing stand-up and performing live with Frickin Dangerous Bro is the best. Also, playing Taika Waititi in his biopic. I'd like to reimagine him as a dude who struggles to walk upstairs without having to take a breather at the top.