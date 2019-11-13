My first job was ...

delivering newspapers. I got one of those things for the front of my bike to put the newspapers in but it was too heavy for 9-year-old me and I kept spilling them all over the footpath, so I ended up using an old pram I found down by the river.

It taught me ... that the best place to throw away newspapers I couldn't be bothered delivering was in the backyard of the dodgy house on Alexandra St.

My big break came … It feels like I've never had a big break. It's been a

