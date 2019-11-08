The Great Kiwi Bake Off (TVNZ 2, 7:00pm Sundays)

It's set in a big pastel-hued kitchen strewn with bunting and vintage tea towels; the contestants are uniformly lovely and kind to each other. The Great Kiwi Bake Off is rightly held aloft as our one nice reality show – but it's also by far the most devastating.

To acknowledge the show's layer of emotional brutality is to appreciate the judging of professional caterer Sue Fleischl. The way she can completely dismantle a baker's whole world in just a few words – sometimes as little as a single syllable – has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.