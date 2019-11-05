Their relationship captured the hearts of Twilight fans across the world, and Kristen Stewart has opened up about her romance with Robert Pattinson.

The actress appeared on the Howard Stern Show and told the host the constant hounding from the paparazzi negatively impacted her relationship with her co-star.

"We didn't walk down the street because we were like, 'We don't wanna give it to 'em', but then we didn't walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked."

She called Pattinson her "first love", and hit back at rumours the relationship was fake.

"You really think at this point, after all these years, that's how I live my life?"

Later on in the interview, Stern asked the Charlies Angel actress if there was a point she considered marrying Pattinson.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson starred together in the Twilight franchise and continued their characters' romance off set. Photo / Supplied

"I don't know," she laughed. "I wanted to..."

In 2013 their relationship ended following Stewart's admission she cheated on Pattinson with Snow White and The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

Stewart is rumoured to be dating Dylan Meyer after she split with model Stella Maxwell.

The TV host asked if she was currently in love.

"Yeah...the answer is yes,". She also told Stern she "absolutely" plans to propose.