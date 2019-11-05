Grab your skinny jeans and double down on that eyeliner, we're about to party like its 2006 because it's official: My Chemical Romance are coming to New Zealand.

Just last week, one of the most iconic bands of the early 2000s "emo" era declared they were returning from their six year hiatus to play a special reunion show in Los Angeles.

But we knew that couldn't be it, and sure enough, they've now announced they're coming our way, a whopping 13 years after their last show on our shores.

They'll play at The Outer Fields, Western Springs on March 25 and not only that, but they're bringing fellow pop rock icons Jimmy Eat World with them, and they'll also be joined by local bands Midnight Youth and Miss June.

Advertisement

Tickets are on sale November 12.

Until then, we'll just leave this here:

And also one of these: