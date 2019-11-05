Staff perk reaps rewards

As it turns out, not squeezing employees dry like a sponge is maybe a good thing. Microsoft Japan's experiment with a three-day weekend boosted worker productivity by 40 per cent. For one month last August, the company implemented a three-day weekend every week, giving 2300 employees every Friday off during the month. Employees took 25.4 per cent fewer days off during the month, printed 58.7 per cent fewer pages, and used 23.1 per cent less electricity in the office (since it was closed an extra day). All of these saved the company quite a bit of money. Next, the increases. Productivity went up by 39.9 per cent. A lot of the productivity gain is attributed to the changing of meetings. With only four days to get everything done for the week, many meetings were cut, shortened, or changed to virtual meetings instead of in-person. (Via Soranews24)

Bird talk on Twitter

"How many people vote for #BirdOfTheYear compared to the local council elections in NZ? More? Or less?" asks Charlotte Ryan on Twitter. "Local body elections are much much more popular," piped up Graeme Edgeler, adding that "John Tamihere alone received more votes than were cast for all the birds combined at last year's BOTY." Elsewhere on Twitter: a multimedia campaign in Wellington has begun in Cuba St for the rockhopper penguin and RNZ reports the Kea (who someone also paid a lot of human-earned money to erect massive "Vote for kea" electronic billboards in central Auckland) have been lashing out, causing 6cm wounds on sheep and should be disqualified, according to one Christchurch pundit.

Dry riposte to traffic light impatience

Dry riposte to traffic light impatience.

Petrol con artist strikes again

"Thanks Sideswipe for the warning about the scam in Tokoroa!" writes Kerry. "I was there an hour ago and approached by a woman wanting money for petrol to get her to Taupō. I have tried to phoning the police with the number plate on their non-urgent line but got tired of waiting."

Last word

A reader writes: "You think you've seen it all, and then you see a security guard in a popular mall carefully diverting mall patrons safely away from a half-eaten toasted sandwich dropped on the floor ... instead of perhaps just picking it up and put it in the bin."