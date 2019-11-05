U2 have reportedly been spied atop Auckland's iconic One Tree Hill, paying tribute to their much-loved friend and late roadie, Kiwi Greg Carroll.

The Irish rock band are in New Zealand for the Joshua Tree tour, and are planning a special tribute to Carroll at this weekend's shows at Mt Smart Stadium.

Newshub reported the band were seen at the memorial on One Tree Hill, a volcanic peak known in te reo Māori as Maungakiekie.

READ MORE
U2 to pay tribute to Kiwi roadie and Greg Carroll during Joshua Tree tour
U2 in 'New Zooland': A look back through 35 years of tours Downunder

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The band first met Carroll in New Zealand in 1984 during their Unforgettable Fire tour. He charmed his way into a job and became close friends with lead singer Bono.

Carroll was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dublin in 1986, aged 26. U2's song One Tree Hill was penned by Bono and released in 1987 in Carroll's memory.