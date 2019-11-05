U2 have reportedly been spied atop Auckland's iconic One Tree Hill, paying tribute to their much-loved friend and late roadie, Kiwi Greg Carroll.

The Irish rock band are in New Zealand for the Joshua Tree tour, and are planning a special tribute to Carroll at this weekend's shows at Mt Smart Stadium.

Newshub reported the band were seen at the memorial on One Tree Hill, a volcanic peak known in te reo Māori as Maungakiekie.

The band first met Carroll in New Zealand in 1984 during their Unforgettable Fire tour. He charmed his way into a job and became close friends with lead singer Bono.

Carroll was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dublin in 1986, aged 26. U2's song One Tree Hill was penned by Bono and released in 1987 in Carroll's memory.