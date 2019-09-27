U2 will honour a late Kiwi friend when they return to New Zealand to begin their Joshua Tree 2019 tour next month.



The Irish rock band is planning a special tribute to their former roadie, Greg Carroll, when they play two shows at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on November 8 and 9.

Carroll famously charmed his way into a job with U2 during their first visit to our shores for The Unforgettable Fire tour in 1984. He developed a close friendship with the band's lead singer, Bono, and later worked as his personal assistant, before he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dublin in July, 1986. He was 26-years-old.

Beginning the Australasian leg in Auckland will give special meaning to the tour as the band revisit their classic 1987 album and the iconic single One Tree Hill, which both commemorate their dear friend.

"I'm so delighted that we're starting in New Zealand," Carroll's former colleague, Willie Williams, U2's long-time creative director, told the Weekend Herald.

Greg Carroll died at the age of 26. Photo / File

"Greg's someone we've never forgotten. Obviously the album is dedicated to him. And even though One Tree Hill, if you read the lyrics clearly, it's about other things as well, but it's very much Greg's spirit in that song and indeed in the album.

"In the past when that song has been played in New Zealand we've always tried to make it special for them and I'm sure we'll do something for Greg again."

Williams fondly recalls Carroll boldly approaching him and U2's former production manager, Steve Iredale, on Karangahape Road, just hours before their concert at the Logan Campbell Centre.

"This young lad came up to us and basically said, 'hi, my name's Greg, can I have a job?' to which we said, 'bugger off'," he explained.

"Greg, in a jovial way, of course, said, 'no, really, man'. So Steve said, 'oh sure, fine' and he came to the show.

"He was obviously just a great spirit and a real live-wire, and he ended up helping out."

U2 dedicated the song One Tree Hill and The Joshua Tree album to Greg Carroll. Photo / YouTube.

Carroll's big break led to him being invited to continue working throughout the Australian tour leg, after which he relocated to the UK to take up a fulltime gig with the band.

Footage of U2's 1985 Live Aid performance captures the good looking Maori boy from Whanganui going about his work onstage in front of 72,000 fans at Wembley Stadium and an estimated television audience of 1.9 billion.

Carroll working onstage during U2's 1985 Live Aid performance at Wembley Stadium. Photo / YouTube.

Carroll's sister, Christina Asher, says it's no surprise that her charismatic brother quickly became a welcome addition to the U2 family.

"He was just a very open and friendly guy, a bit cheeky, confident and intelligent," she said.

"He's all about the manaakitanga, looking after people, and whanaungatanga - if you're going to work with people then they become your family. And the Irish are also very good like that."

The circumstances of his death greatly affected the band, particularly Bono. The frontman had asked Carroll to deliver a motorcycle to him on a cold and wet night before he was hit in a head-on collision.

Images of Carroll and footage from his tangi in Kai Iwi, near Wanganui, features throughout the video for One Tree Hill. Photo / YouTube.

"It was really a shock to the system because we were young, we were still mid-20s," said Williams. "Particularly for Bono, it was a very, very big blow."

Asher understands the burden the band carries, but appreciates them maintaining connections with the family.

"I've never really talked to (Bono) about it," she said. "I mean, I'm sure he does (feel bad). And the band all feel that, as you would.

"They always ask about mum. They are really lovely guys, they really are.

"It's just sad that he died so young. If he had lived longer he'd probably still be with the band."

Bono onstage at the Logan Campbell Centre, September 1, 1984, the day the band first met Greg Carroll. Photo / Getty Images.

The significance of The Joshua Tree album means it will be a particularly poignant occasion when the family gather in Auckland to attend one of the upcoming shows.

"Mixed feelings sum it up. The whole family comes from all over the country, and people who grew up with Greg, my cousins from Whanganui. We go and hang out with them for a bit.

"It brings us all together again but it's very sad and it's hard on mum, but she's very philosophical."

U2 are returning to Auckland in November, to play their era-defining Joshua Tree album in full for the first time in New Zealand.

Released in 1987, the record includes With or Without You, Where the Streets Have No Name and One Tree Hill, their tribute to Kiwi Greg Carroll.

After their first show, on November 8, sold out, they announced a second Mt Smart Stadium show on Saturday, November 9. Special guest will be Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

For further ticketing and tour information head to livenation.co.nz.