COMMENT:

A successful reality TV show requires a delicate balance of ingredients.

Those elements include the hosts, the judges, the contestants and the challenges, who hopefully all come together to provide the perfect blend of entertainment, humour and drama.

Last year, The Great Kiwi Bake Off nailed that recipe. Hosts Madeleine Sami and Hayley Sproull proved themselves the masters of cheeky innuendo, while judges Dean Brettschneider and Sue Fleischl were perfectly poised throughout. The contestants themselves were also a charming mix of characters, as they navigated tears and triumph in the baking tent. It truly was one of the great

