Music fans, it's time to get planning for an Arts Festival filled to the brim with spectacular gigs.

The one that should be on the top of the list is the show headlined by Aldous Harding.

The New Zealand artist has had an incredible year, picking up the Silver Scroll Award for her song The Barrel as well as playing three sold-out shows across the country in support of her critically acclaimed album Designer.

Joining the artist on tour is American psychedelic-folk artist Weyes Blood and Kiwi sister act Purple Pilgrims. The moniker of California-based artist Natalie Mering, Weyes Blood released her fourth album Titanic Rising in April. New Zealand sisters Valentine and Clementine Nixon make up Purple Pilgrims, adding an additional Kiwi flair to the folk singer-songwriter line-up.

Advertisement

California based artist Weyes Blood will join Aldous Harding for the three shows in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

The artists play three shows together, beginning on March 13 in Wellington as part of the New Zealand Festival of the Arts, before heading to Auckland to play at the Auckland Town Hall for the Auckland Arts Festival on March 14. The tour concludes with a Christchurch show on March 15. Tickets are on sale now.

If guitarists are more up your alley, An Evening with Pat Metheny is the show to catch at Auckland's Town Hall on March 10. The 20-time Grammy-award winning artist is back in New Zealand for his first show since 2006, and is joined by his drummer Antonio Sanchez, bassist Linda May Han Oh and British pianist Gwilym Simcock.

Another tour keep on your radar during the Arts Festival is one the Soweto Gospel Choir. The eighteen-member choir embark on a nationwide tour in March next year in honour of Nelson Mandela. The three-time Grammy-award winners play the Auckland Arts Festival on March 18.

For more information on all the Arts Festival happenings, check out aaf.co.nz.