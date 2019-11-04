Wrapping it all up

It's November so we are allowed to talk Christmas. Here's a heads-up according to a study in the Journal of Consumer Psychology, you shouldn't waste your time wrapping the gifts too carefully — the recipients of your generosity are more inclined to like what's inside if the presents are wrapped shoddily. The common assumption is that if someone were to hand you a gift that is flawlessly encased, with thought going into the person-appropriate paper and matching ribbon and the nice sticky tape work, what's inside must be spectacular to justify all the effort. That's exactly what happens, but that assumption can actually be a detriment to the gift giver because a meticulous wrapping job raises expectations about the gift itself, which more often than not leads to disappointment.

Missing the hint. When men miss the signals.

1. After chatting for hours on top of a mountain from sunset until like 2am, sharing a blanket, me leaning my head on his shoulder, telling him he's attractive, he turns to me and says "How do you tell if a girl is into you?"

2. He told me my hair looked nice. I said, "bet it would look nicer with your hands in it." He said, in a confused tone, "you want me to style your hair?"

3. I once was modelling clothes I planned to take on vacation with my boyfriend. After showing off a couple of outfits, I told him to close his eyes and changed into lingerie. He opened his eyes and I asked him what he thought. His jaw dropped and he said, "You can't wear that outside!"

Stay at Harry Potter's home

Photo / Supplied

The bed and breakfast property used for exterior shots in the Harry Potter movies as Harry's birthplace is now listed on Airbnb. De Vere House in Lavenham, England — originally built in the 14th century — costs $220 a night in a four-poster bedroom. Thankfully the house is not kitted out with memorabilia. Harry only lived in Godric's Hollow for just over a year before Voldemort murdered his parents, and we're exposed to it only through the occasional mention or flashback until in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, when Harry and Hermione finally pay a visit.