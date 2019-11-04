Social media users believe iconic band Tool could be about to announce an Australia and New Zealand tour.

An email to the Frontier Touring database tells users to "follow the evidence" and talks about a "big tour announcement" coming in 10 days.

It invites fans to post their own creative clue about who the artist might be on Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag #FollowTheEvidenceAUNZ.

"Follow the Evidence" comes from the band's Fear Inoculum track "7empest". Eagle-eyed fans also noticed the countdown on the Frontier Touring website uses Tool's usual aesthetic and font.

Advertisement

Well! Looks like @ToolPusciferAPC @Tool will be in NZ in February. Just so happens to be that so will I. I hope the dates align.#FollowTheEvidenceAUNZ — DTCM (@DTCMolloy) November 4, 2019

not content with knocking taylor swift off the no.1 spot recently, @Tool are heading down under for a tour #followtheevidenceAUNZ — Shelley Watson (@pauashelley) November 4, 2019

The band released their latest album, Fear Inoculum, in August, 13 years after their previous one.