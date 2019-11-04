Adele's 2019 Halloween costume has been revealed in pictures posted to Instagram.

The 'Hello' hitmaker is not one to do Halloween costumes by halves, in 2016 she was unrecognisable when she dressed as Jim Carrey's character from The Mask.

This year she took inspiration from Disney's Peter Pan and put a sexy twist on Captain Hook with her costume.

The singer wore a tight sequin dress with a sparkly metal hook and stacks of gold bangles on her wrist.

The costume was made out of an eye-catching red leopard print material and she completed the look with red and black sequined eye makeup.

Adele attended the party with her friend Jedidiah Jenkins, editor of Wildnerness Magazine.

Last week the 31-year-old showed off her incredible new figure at Drake's birthday party. She attributes her weight loss to reformer pilates.