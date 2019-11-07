Stephen King's books have inspired many magnificent horror films. In honour of the Shining follow-up, Doctor Sleep, hitting cinemas today, we're counting down five of the best of those adaptations.

Note: We are excluding non-horrors such as Stand By Me (1986) and The Shawshank Redemption (1994), both of which are amazing but not very scary.

5. THE DEAD ZONE (1983)

Christopher Walken gives one of his best performances as an awakened coma patient cursed with foresight in this quietly devastating thriller directed by David Cronenberg (The Fly). As a venal, detestable aspiring president, Martin Sheen scarily anticipates you-know-who.

4. CHRISTINE (1983)

