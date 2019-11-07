Four decades after Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, this new film checks in with Danny Torrance, the young imperilled child from that iconic 1980 horror film, now going by "Dan" and played by Ewan McGregor.

A life of alcoholism has suppressed Dan's "shine" (i.e. psychic powers), but once he gets those demons squared away (with a little help from Cliff Curtis), Dan re-embraces his abilities, which he uses to help hospice residents peacefully venture into the afterlife.

Elsewhere, a ruthless gang led by Rose the Hat (a luminously malevolent Rebecca Ferguson) seeks out those who possess the shine in order to

