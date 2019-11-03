Woman takes kids along on petrol scam

"Pulling into the Tokoroa BP station one evening about two weeks ago, I was approached by a a young smiling woman on her cellphone," writes a reader. "She is so embarrassed she says, but she has left her bankcard with her husband in Taumarunui and has no way to fill her car with petrol to get to Auckland. There are three young smiling children in the back seat with faces painted. Just been at a cousin's birthday party. She'll pay me back by internet banking within the hour. Of course, I say. I

Did dream reveal fate awaiting Titanic?

Mouths get lonely too

Dopey move revealed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: