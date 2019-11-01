The undisputed Queen of Halloween has arrived.

While every single celebrity has paraded their 2019 Halloween costume on social media - supermodel Heidi Klum, known for her extravagant annual Halloween bash – has kept us waiting no more.

After 12 hours of preparation – teased heavily on social media – Klum has finally revealed her grotesque look to eager fans.

Yikes. This might be her most intense look yet. Photo / Getty.
It's everything we could have hoped for and more:

Here's a glimpse into what it took to perfect Klum's gruesome, graphic full-body costume:

Earlier updates on social media shows the German-born model clad in a bizarre nude-look heavy latex bodysuit as she got into costume over many agonising hours:

"I haven't slept in four days, and it's because of you," one of the make-up artists tells Klum as she arrives.

Another make-up artist runs her through how her day at the studio's going to look: "We're going to have to put glue on your feet. Glue your eyes closed. Glue on your mouth. Mix that with some glue. Cover that with glue."

