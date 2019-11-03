There was an air of celebration at Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra's Zarathustra concert, with music director Giordano Bellincampi back in town for the APO's final town hall performances.

The 18-year-old Mozart managed the perfect balance of grace and humour in his Symphony No 29. If music could flirt with our sensibilities, then this is it. Bellincampi masterfully caught every shift of mood in it, occasionally summoning forth a theme of interest with outstretched arm.

A modestly sized orchestra responded in style, right through to a sunburst of a finale making one wonder whether Mozart knew the music of the then-forgotten Vivaldi.

