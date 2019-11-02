Why was the musical a sensation? What's with the plot? Based on what we know of the show, here's our guide to this unlikely mash-up of C.G.I. and T.S. Eliot.

"Now and Forever", the old Winter Garden Theater posters used to read. Loosely translated, that means you've had the equivalent of forever to see Cats in one incarnation or another. But maybe, despite everything, you never got around to it, or maybe you saw it so long ago that you no longer recall what all the fuss was about.

Or maybe, just maybe, you saw the much-reviled trailer for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There won't be any story

The cats won't know how to pronounce their tribal name

There will be a lot of cats

Some cats will be more equal than others

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For the love of all that's holy, it's not called Memories

The CGI thing