In 1966, Ford Motor Company made history by winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in a feat which was at most, a masterclass in marketing and at its worst, a lesson in plain old peacocking.

But behind all that showboating and bravado there's a human story full of heart, and it's that story told in Ford v Ferrari.

The film stars Hollywood heavyweights Christian Bale as driver Ken Miles and Matt Damon as driver and car designer Carroll Shelby, as the pair work to help Ford enter the world of motorsports to take on Ferrari.

READ MORE:

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.