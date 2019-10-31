The actress set to star in the axed Game of Thrones sequel has broken her silence.

HBO announced the cancellation of the prequel yesterday. The show's pilot had already been filmed earlier this year.

According to The Holywood Reporter, the network was not happy with the footage and asked for several edits of the footage before opting to abandon the show's production altogether.

"At the moment it's not fully confirmed but this stuff happens," the star of the cancelled prequel Naomi Ackie told Metro.co.uk.

The Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker actress explained: "That was a great project, it didn't work out. I'm ready to look for more stuff."

The new series was set to also star Naomi Watts and would have been set 5000 years before the Game of Thrones storyline.

HBO confirmed it is instead pursuing a second sequel House of the Dragon, which according to The Hollywood Reporter will focus on the reign Targaryen kings before the events of the Game of Thrones series.