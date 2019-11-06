My first Job was ...

in a bank when I was 17.

It taught me ... that I didn't want to work in a bank.

My big break came ... when I entered a radio competition to sing like Andrew Strong from The Commitments movie. My husky rendition of Mustang Sally won me the role of lead singer in a Commitments cover band. When I turned up, they didn't believe it was me, as I was only 18 and looked about 12. This led to me forming a band of my own and learning how to perform and sing on

