GOODNIGHT KIWI (TVNZ OnDemand)

The iconic Goodnight Kiwi is returning to New Zealand screens with a plethora of local celebrities bringing the cultural icon back to life. The famed Kiwi was put to bed for the last time some 25 years ago with the arrival of 24-hour TV. But he will be resurrected with this new series that will see the animated bird and his cat cuddling up to local celebrities, who will read popular bedtime story books for young children. Kiwi and Cat's new friends include legendary entertainers the Topp Twins, Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells, The Hits' Stacey Morrison, comedians Madeleine Sami, Jackie van Beek, Urzila Carlson and Oscar Kightley; actors Dean O'Gorman and Jayden Daniels and What Now presenter Evander Brown. Two of the stories will be read in te reo and English. Available from Monday.



QUEER EYE: WE'RE IN JAPAN! (Netflix)



Queer Eye fans rejoice – your favourite show is back with an all new four-episode season filmed in Japan. The Fab Five - Antoni Porowski (food & wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture), and Tan France (cashion) - bring their expertise to Tokyo, working to help four Japanese men and women find the confidence to be themselves. While spreading their unique brand of joy across the city, the gang lap up the local cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture first-hand. Model and actress Kiko Mizuhara stars as the Fab Five's guide to Japan, along with comedian and special guest Naomi Watanabe. Streaming now.



TOM CLANCY'S JACK RYAN (Amazon Prime Video)

CIA officer Jack Ryan returns for season two and this time he's heading to South America to chase a suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle. Ryan, played by John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place), ruffles feathers in the local government when his investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy. The President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for author Tom Clancy's heroic character, leading Ryan and his fellow operatives on a global mission. The group travel to the US, the UK, Russia and Venezuela to unravel the President's nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos. Streaming now.



PUNK (Neon)

Punk is a new multi-part docuseries from executive producer John Varvatos and punk music legend Iggy Pop, exploring the history of punk music. Interspersing stories from America's punk pioneers and UK bands of the same ilk looking to conquer the United States, Punk defines the genre's American DNA and explores its subsequent propagation across the Atlantic. Featuring a mix of rare and unseen photos and gritty video footage and a soundtrack of punk tracks, original interviews with the movement's biggest figures – including The Clash, Dead Kennedys, D.O.A., Blondie, Sex Pistols, Henry Rollins and the Ramones to name just a few. Available from Sunday.

