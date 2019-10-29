A man screamed "Allahu Akbar" at a Joker screening in Paris on Sunday (local time) causing cinema-goers to flee in panic.

After the one viewer shouted the Arabic phrase "God is great", the cinema was evacuated and the man was detained by police at the Grand Rex cinema, Le Parisien reported.

The 34-year-old man has since been placed under psychiatric observation.

A witness told the French newspaper that the man repeatedly shouted "It's political!", which sparked initial laughs from the audience.

Shortly after, the man stood up with his hands on his chest and "started yelling Allahu Akbar!"

"People panicked, ran to the exits," the source said. "Some were crying. A mother was looking for her daughter."

The director of the Grand Rex cinema will be pressing charges against the two men who tried to steal from the cinema-goers. Photo / Instagram

The director of the Grand Rex told the Hollywood Reporter that the man was working with an accomplice and staged the incident on purpose to distract the cinema so they could steal valuables left behind from fleeing audiences.

"They were two thieves looking for a way to take people's phones and bags," he said.

"Apparently they had already used the same tactic once on a train."

The director added that they will be pressing charges against the suspect.

Earlier this month another cinema was evacuated in Long Beach California after false reports of a shooting.

During the first weeks of the Joker screening, US cities stepped up patrols at cinemas where many viewers were banned from bringing masks and toy weapons.