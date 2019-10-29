Kanye West has joined James Corden for an epic version of his series Carpool Karaoke.

James Corden had his flight cancelled, and called up his good friend Kanye West to get assistance getting back to Los Angeles.

The Late Late Show host hops on a plane full of what looks to be economy passengers - but they turned out to be a one hundred strong choir.

West has just released his Gospel-inspired album Jesus Is King, and in between performances of songs from the new record talked to Corden about his newfound faith and his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

James Corden called up Kanye West to help him get back to Los Angeles. Photo / Screenshot

"God always had a plan for me," the rapper said.

"People who don't believe are asleep, and this is the awakening."

He called married life to Kim K "heavenly".

"As humbly as I can put it, he [God] is using me to show off."

Kanye West and James Corden were joined by a one-hundred strong choir during their flight. Photo / Screenshot

In a bizarre admission, the musician says he credits finding God to getting out of debt.

"Last year I made 115 million dollars and still ended up 35 million in debt," he explained to Corden.

"Last year, I had 68 million dollars to me on my tax returns.

"People say 'oh don't talk about those numbers'! No, people need to hear someone who has been put into debt by the system, and [have someone] talk about these kinds of numbers now that they're in service to Christ."

As well as chatting about his finances, West told Corden he wants a total of seven children. Himself and Kim Kardashian currently have four children.

He said his ideal night in is spending time with his family and reading the Bible.