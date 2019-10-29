Former child star and abuse survivor, Corey Feldman is campaigning change laws for historic offenders, warning Hollywood predators will "fall like dominoes".

After reportedly being told his sexual abuse allegations were "too old" to be prosecuted, Feldman launched the #Kids2 movement, which aims to introduce sweeping regulations that will ensure the safety and protection of kids working on movie sets.

With Feldman claiming the film industry is "still rife with sexual predators", he warns that "things will change dramatically" when new laws come into force in California in January.

Under the new law, the statute of limitations will be extended which will give victims more time to file allegations of sexual abuse.

Feldman says that by extending the time frame for victims, historical offenders may finally be held accountable.

"My feeling is that the studios that are connected to the people who did these things are all going to be liable when things happen on movie sets, when things happen on TV sets, and much like the Catholic Church, there are going to be giant pay-outs," says Feldman.

Feldman is currently working on a new film about his late friend and Lost Boys co-star, Corey Haim, who also was a victim of child sexual abuse.

Feldman says that he kept Haim's secret for him until his death at age 38 - from pneumonia - and is hoping that his documentary The Rape of Two Corey's will have the same impact as the Michael Jackson doco Leaving Neverland.