Ahead of the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards, Graeme Hill explains how and where to find new music

For many of us there's a time in life you only realise you're embedded in once you're neck-deep. Entry into this quicksand doesn't come with any notification. It's gradual and then suddenly you notice that your music collection has stopped. How did that happen? It's accompanied by a vague sense of shame felt in that dream you had last night. It's the one where the bus has gone and just as fast as you can run it recedes. More worryingly the passengers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.