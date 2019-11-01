Photographer Michael Cooper's archive contains iconic images of the Rolling Stones, The Beatles, and scores of well-known figures. David Herkt talks to his son, Adam Cooper, about his father's life and work, his tragic suicide and just what it felt like to be a child of the 60s.

"God knows how he kept on managing to load the camera in the condition that we were in," wrote Keith Richards, the lead guitarist of the Rolling Stones, describing his friend, photographer Michael Cooper. "No matter how out of it he was, Michael always managed to get the camera to function."

The

