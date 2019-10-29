Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres puckered up for a smooch on The Ellen Show earlier this week, much to the delight of the audience.

While discussing their mutual friend Howard Stern, Aniston quizzed DeGeneres about a kiss the chat show host had shared with Stern on her show earlier in the month.

Stern joked on that show that kissing DeGeneres would distract people from the fact she'd been pictured with former US president George W. Bush, which many were giving her grief for online.

"You're so smart to do this," Stern told DeGeneres before planting a smacker on her.

"How was it?" Aniston asked DeGeneres on this week's show. "Did you enjoy it? Were you nervous?

"When was the last time you kissed a guy?"

"Why is everyone so shocked?" DeGeneres countered. "I kiss guys — I kiss guys ... I don't make out with guys but I kiss guys on the lips.

"When's the last time you kissed a girl on the lips?" she asked Aniston in response.

'I — I don't kiss girls on the lips," the actress stammered as DeGeneres began to lean in towards her.

"Is this where this is going?" the Aniston responded, before tucking her hair behind her ear and kissing DeGeneres.

"That's what they wanted to see. They've been wanting that for years," The Ellen Show host said as the audience erupted in cheers.

"Now you can add this to your Instagram," she added.

Aniston set a Guinness World Record when she joined the social media platform earlier this month, gaining one million followers in just over five hours.