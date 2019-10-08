An image of former US president George W. Bush and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres sitting side-by-side and laughing at a sports game has sparked fierce debate online and been labelled "irresponsible and dangerous".

The photograph was taken of the friends and their respective spouses — Laura Bush and Portia de Rossi — in a stadium suite at a Dallas Cowboys NFL game on Sunday.

It soon started circulating on social media which prompted many users to slam DeGeneres — a prominent gay, liberal and outspoken LGBT activist — for cozying up with the former Republican president, who once endorsed a constitutional amendment against same-sex marriage.

Mr Bush also entered the US into a war with Iraq and Afghanistan under the later-disproved belief that they possessed weapons of mass destruction.

Actor John Cusack went as far as to accuse DeGeneres of "normalising mass murderers" through association with Mr Bush.

Liberal activist Peter Daou tweeted that he has "nothing in common with George W. Bush, who launched a war based on lies that caused untold carnage".

Another spectator asked: "Is my vision screwed up?"

Clinton Yates, a columnist with ESPN's The Undefeated, said the sight "definitely qualified as a Sunday shocker".

Some critics noted that Mr Bush also lobbied for Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, who faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations last year ahead of his confirmation. Mr Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

On Tuesday, DeGeneres addressed the pair's unlikely friendship and the criticism surrounding it on her daytime talk show.

I don’t care how nice of a guy George W Bush is. He was one of our worst presidents and left our country and world in bad shape. The mess he helped create we’re still trying to dig out of. This is a bad look for @TheEllenShow. https://t.co/FMYgpbrq6A — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2019

Hey @TheEllenShow - how does it feel to watch a game with a mass murdering genocidal war criminal? https://t.co/tIdWrBGFBQ — Josh Fox (@joshfoxfilm) October 7, 2019