Jared Padalecki, the star of much loved series Supernatural and Gilmore Girls, has been arrested for assault and public intoxication after a barfight in Texas.

According to TMZ, the actor got into a fight early on Sunday morning, outside an Austin bar called Stereotype, at which he is said to be a regular and its believed he may have an ownership stake in the bar.

He allegedly hit a bartender and the bar's manager in the face, and in a video obtained by TMZ, Padalecki can be seen putting a man into a headlock. Witnesses say that man was a friend who tried to intervene.

He can later be seen pulling out cash which he allegedly "flashed" at police before he was arrested.

He is reportedly facing two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication, with bond set at $US15,000. It's unclear if he is still in police custody.

Padalecki shares three children with his wife Genevieve Cortese - sons Thomas, 7, and Austin, 5, and daughter Odette, 2.

Following Supernatural's 15th and final season, Padalecki is slated to star on a reboot of the Chuck Norris cable series Walker, Texas Ranger.